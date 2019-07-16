Ryanair MAX
Irish LCC Ryanair will shrink or close poorly performing bases and cut staff as a direct result of the lack of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries, the company said July 16. Its planned capacity growth for summer 2020 will also be more than halved. The news came in an update to investors from parent company Ryanair Holdings on the continuing uncertainty over the return to service of the MAX and its effect on the airline over the winter 2019/summer 2020 seasons. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Ryanair to close bases, cut staff on MAX disruption" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.