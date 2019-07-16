Irish LCC Ryanair will shrink or close poorly performing bases and cut staff as a direct result of the lack of Boeing 737 MAX deliveries, the company said July 16. Its planned capacity growth for summer 2020 will also be more than halved. The news came in an update to investors from parent company Ryanair Holdings on the continuing uncertainty over the return to service of the MAX and its effect on the airline over the winter 2019/summer 2020 seasons. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said ...