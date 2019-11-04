Russian regional airline KrasAvia will lease its first three ATR 72s next year to replace aging Antonov An-24 and An-26 turboprops.

The airline intends to develop its regional network to supply traffic for the Aeroflot regional hub in Krasnoyarsk. KrasAvia wants to connect Krasnoyarsk with neighboring cities using ATR 72s as well as smaller Let L-410 aircraft, the carrier said.

The decision on fleet renovation was made after restructuring the financials of the company, which is owned by the Krasnoyarsk Krai government.

The airline does not disclose financial details, but said it was profitable for the first nine months of 2019 and will pay a RUB17 million ($267,547) profit tax for the first time in nine years.

“The fleet renewal program will ensure the future of this asset for the region,” KrasAvia general director Andrey Yegorov said in a statement.

KrasAvia was founded in 2007 to connect points within Krasnoyarsk Krai, the second largest region in Russia, with an area of 2.34 million sq km (903,000 sq. mi.) and a population density of 1.21 people per sq km. The airline’s network includes remote villages as well as cities in the Arctic Circle. Besides scheduled and charter passenger flights, the airline also supports rescue and medical evacuation operations.

KrasAvia’s fleet of 48 aircraft includes An-24s and -26s, Yakovlev Yak-42s, L-410s and Mil Mi-8 family helicopters. It carried 173,330 passengers in the first nine months, down 22% year-over-year.

