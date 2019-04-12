Russia’s Arkhangelsk Region and the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (NAO) will launch a new Arctic airline to perform regional and international flights.

The governors of the northern regions signed an agreement April 9 at the International Arctic Forum in St. Petersburg, Russia. The authorities are planning to create a new carrier merging the local Naryan-Mar united aviation group and Arkhangelsk´s second aviation division. The regions plan to unite local airports and landing fields into an Arctic Airports company.

The new airline will operate Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100s), as well as Russian-built Let-410 aircraft. The airline may later add Ilyushin Il-114-300 turboprops, Il-112 cargo aircraft and even the forthcoming Irkut MC-21, the Arkhangelsk region statement said.

According to NAO governor Alexander Tsybulsky, the main goal of the project is to improve transport accessibility for the population of the regions; to resume routes that had been lost during the last several decades and to establish new connections between the settlements in the northwest of the country.

“We would like to resume the Arkhangelsk-Murmansk-Tromsö (Norway) route. We need more frequent flights from Naryan-Mar to Arkhangelsk, so people can fly further to Moscow and St. Petersburg. We want to fly via Petrozavodsk to Oulu (Finland), which is a well-developed plan with our friends from Finland. We want to fly to Kirov; we want to keep alive the [Arkhangelsk]-Kotlas-Syktyvkar route,” Arkhangelsk region governor Igor Orlov told Russia’s TASS agency.

