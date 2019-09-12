Russia’s S7 Airlines has named Vadim Klebanov as CEO to succeed Vladimir Obyedkov, who has stepped down from the position.

Klebanov has headed Globus Airlines, S7 Group member, for the past five years.

Within the next few months, Klebanov will unite the two S7 carriers, Globus and Sibir Airlines, into one company, S7 said in a statement.

The Globus fleet will be transferred to Sibir’s air operator’s certificate by year-end.

Globus Airlines was launched in March 2008. Its fleet comprises 21 Boeing 737-800s and two Boeing 737 MAXs, which are painted in S7 livery.

Sibir’s fleet includes 61 Airbus A320 family aircraft and 17 Embraer E170s.

Sibir, the second biggest carrier in Russia, reported traffic was 7.5 million, up 15.4% year-over-year (YOY) from January-July 2019. Globus carried 2.6 million passengers for the same period, up 9% YOY.

Vladimir Obyedkov, who has headed S7 Airlines since 2009, will lead S7 Group’s general aviation project.

S7 Group MRO member, S7 Technics, owns Oregon-based Epic Aircraft general aviation manufacturer.

