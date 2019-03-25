Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, Rosaviatsia, has restricted Nordwind Airlines air operator’s certificate (AOC) from March 25, canceling ETOPS permits.

The decision was made after an unscheduled inspection that alleged noncompliance with mandatory ETOPS pilot training programs, in combination with aircraft not being fully serviced, as well as lack of maintenance personnel, the agency said in a statement.

The authority also said the carrier is allowed to perform flights, taking into account the AOC restrictions, which are not connected with the airline’s financial position.

Sheremetyevo-based Nordwind Airlines was launched in 2008. The carrier operates domestic and international flights on a network that includes up to 200 destinations. Last year, the airline launched 27 destinations from Simferopol, Crimea.

Its fleet comprises Airbus A321s, A330s, and Boeing 737-800s and 777s. On March 4, Nordwind took delivery of an additional 777, which became the 30th aircraft in its fleet.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com