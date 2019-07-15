Brunei’s flag carrier Royal Brunei Airlines (RB) plans to launch a regional operation for the island of Borneo, in a tie-up with Malindo Air.

Known as RB Link, the new business wing will wet lease two new ATR 72-600s and aims to connect five cities around Borneo to the kingdom’s capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

The first phase will begin in August where the new regional will fly to Malaysia’s Kuching and Kota Kinabalu, which are already part of RB’s scheduled service, using the Airbus A320.

From this year’s fourth quarter, RB Link will look at Indonesia’s Balikpapan—and potentially Malaysia’s Tawau, Sandakan, Sibu and Bintulu. Borneo consists of Brunei and parts of Indonesia and Malaysia.

Malindo’s cabin crew will serve the initial phases of the operation before being supplemented by RB’s crew.

“The five cities were [not only] chosen for their market size, but also for their potential to connect industries within RB’s global network,” RB CCO Martin Aeberli told Bruneian press The Scoop. “Balikpapan, for example, is a city that has an oil and gas industry, which is basically a good fit for the destinations that we have in the rest of our network.”

Separately, RB will relaunch its Bandar Seri Begawan-Brisbane flight after suspending the route for eight years because of a “challenging trading environment.” The 4X-weekly service will use the Airbus A320neo, which RB CEO Karam Chand said would be most suited for the long, thin route.

Brunei has seen 12.8% year-on-year growth of passenger numbers from Australia and is one of many strategies to diversify the country’s economic reliance on oil and gas.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com