Romanian flag carrier Tarom appointed George Costin Barbu as interim CEO Oct. 21, the sixth person to lead the state-owned airline this year.

Barbu, who will serve a four-month term, succeeds Valentin Gvinda, who was appointed by the board of directors earlier in October but has since resigned. Barbu has been general manager of the Romanian Aviation Academy since 2015.

Werner Wilhelm Wolff, who led the company for 16 months, stepped down in March. Since then, Florin Susanu, Maresi Caravan and MÄƒdÄƒlina Mezei have held the top post.

The Bucharest-based SkyTeam member reported a net loss of RON66.3 million ($15.5 million) for the first half of the year.

Tarom operates four Airbus A318s, seven ATR 42-500s, two ATR 72-500s, four Boeing 737-300s, four 737-700s and four 737-800s.

The carrier plans to replace its nine ATR turboprops with nine ATR 72-600s from lessor Nordic Aviation Capital, with deliveries running from October 2019 into 2020. Tarom also has five 737 MAX 8s on order.