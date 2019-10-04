Efforts to return some 150,000 customers of failed leisure operator Thomas Cook Airlines are scheduled to conclude this weekend, with the UK’s aviation regulator hailing the success of what has been described as the country’s largest peacetime repatriation effort. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) launched Operation Matterhorn Sept. 23, hours after the Thomas Cook holiday group called in administrators. Work had been going on behind the scenes for weeks to line up emergency ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Repatriation of Thomas Cook passengers nears end" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.