Hong Kong’s Air Transport Licensing Authority (ATLA) is giving Hong Kong Airlines (HKA) until Dec. 7 to find either a new investor or avenue to inject cash into airline operations, or risk having its license revoked or suspended. The news comes after HKA announced it would suspend November salary payments for some employees, cease infight entertainment (IFE) services and discontinue its last long-haul flights to Vancouver. “HKA’s financial position has deteriorated ...