A new regional carrier set to begin operations in June aims to make it easier for residents of northern Denmark to travel to tourist destinations.

Great Dane Airlines plans to launch scheduled services June 21 from Aalborg, Denmark, to Edinburgh, Dublin and Nice.

The full-service carrier will initially operate two Embraer E195s purchased from Ireland-based Stobart Air. Great Dane founder and CEO Thomas Møller believes the regional jets offer an ideal solution for serving the company’s initial routes, which would struggle to support larger narrowbodies during the early stages of development.

Northern Denmark residents normally must travel to Copenhagen, the Danish capital, for most destinations, Møller told ATW.

“We want to make more connectivity in the northern part of Jutland,” Møller said. The carrier will receive its air operator’s certificate June 11, he said.

The airline chose Edinburgh and Dublin as initial destinations as both are popular with Danish tourists but difficult to reach from the northern part of Denmark. Nice is a popular warm weather destination.

Prior to beginning scheduled services, however, the carrier will operate a charter flight to Rhodes, Greece. With initial plans being to serve Dublin 2X-weekly, Edinburgh 2X-weekly and Nice 1X-weekly, the airline expects to fill out its timetable with a series of charters to Mediterranean leisure destinations.

The company plans to continue to operate charters over the longer term, Møller said. “It’s a stable source of income. The business model is that we have a lot of capacity sold already to tour operators,” he said. He hopes to strike up relationships with smaller tour companies offering niche holidays, as well as with business organizations.

Møller, a former commercial pilot, was previously a member of the management team at Aalborg Airport.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com