Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) said more work is needed to develop a sustainable business strategy for Alitalia, the bankrupt airline it is negotiating to take over with Delta Air Lines as a potential partner.

Alitalia filed for bankruptcy in May 2017 after workers rejected an agreement that would have unlocked funding for a rescue plan. The process of finding one or more investors to turn the airline around has been fraught with complication, and several potential investors, including most recently UK LCC easyJet, have withdrawn from the process. The Italian coalition government wants to keep at least part of the airline, which faced strong competition from LCCs before it declared bankruptcy, in Italian hands.

FS has said it is ready to invest in Alitalia and US carrier Delta is considering how it can work with the rail company to turn it around.

FS CEO Gianfranco Battisti had previously promised to present an industrial plan for the carrier before Easter.

“Ferrovie dello Stato is proceeding with talks with a limited number of industrial players in order to set out the conditions for forming a limited company to be a candidate to take over Alitalia’s assets,” FS said in a March 27 statement. The company did not give further details about the identity of other potential investors, but Italian media have named China Eastern Airlines and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri as possible partners.

“The progress made in the past months means further consideration is needed to reach a definition of a sustainable industrial plan,” FS added.

Delta has previously confirmed it is in talks over how it can work with Alitalia, without going into further details.

Meanwhile the Federazione Nazionale di Trasporto Aereo (FNTA), a group of pilot and cabin crew unions, once again sounded the alarm over the lack of clarity over Alitalia’s finances and the plan for its future, and called for answers from the government.

“In the absence of immediate responses, mobilizing pilots and crew will be inevitable,” FNTA said.

Alitalia canceled nearly 100 flights and made some schedule alterations March 25 as workers staged a four-hour strike as part of a wider industrial action in the air transport sector.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk