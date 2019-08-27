Qatar Airways Group CEO has expressed support for Cathay Pacific Airways, as the Hong Kong-based carrier navigates squalls emanating from the territory’s continuing civil unrest. Qatar Airways is a 10% stakeholder in Cathay Pacific; Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said Aug. 27 he would increase its stake if given the opportunity. Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, as he announced a new service from Doha to the popular Malaysian tourist resort, Al Baker said he had full confidence ...