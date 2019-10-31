Qatar Airways Boeing 777X rendering
Qatar Airways will postpone the retirement of its current Boeing 777s to compensate for delivery delays of the new 777X variant, group CEO Akbar Al Baker said. The carrier has 60 777Xs on order—10 777-8s and 50 777-9s—and was originally expecting deliveries to begin in 2020. The manufacturer, however, recently announced a further production delay. “Boeing has already stated that it will be delayed until 2021, but I was not expecting that it was delayed by that ...
