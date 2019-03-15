Qatar Airways Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker plans to acquire another airline equity stake in 2019 and—separately—has voiced interest in setting up an Indian domestic airline and expanding Qatar Airways’ African network. Responding to a question from ATW at the Aviation Africa Summit in Kigali, Al Baker said Qatar Airways plans to make another airline investment before the end of 2019. He declined to specify the target region or give any further details. Speaking in general terms, Al ...
