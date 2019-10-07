Philippine Airlines A350-900
Philippine Airlines (PAL) has developed a new business plan to help restore the carrier to financial health and has reported more changes in its senior leadership ranks. PAL president Gilbert Santa Maria, who took on this role in July, presented to the board “a strategic business plan to turn around the company,” according to a company statement. The carrier only described the broad aims, saying “details will come in due course as the new leadership works to implement the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"PAL president develops new turnaround business strategy " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.