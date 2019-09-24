It’s not every airline CEO who would describe some of his industry peers as “very average talent” or be OK to say out loud that aircraft cleaners are as necessary as pilots. But Christopher Luxon, who steps down as Air New Zealand CEO Sept. 25 after seven years in the position, was never your average airline CEO. A week before his departure, Luxon spoke with ATW about his experiences and thoughts on the wider airline industry. Like his two predecessors, Rob Fyfe and Ralph ...