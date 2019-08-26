Indian oil companies have been restricting fuel sales to Air India because the carrier has been missing payments for several months. Three oil companies—including Indian Oil Corp (IOC).—suspended sale of jet fuel to Air India at six domestic airports from Aug. 22, because of accumulated overdue payments. The suspension also applies to fuel for Air India subsidiary Alliance Air. Air India normally uplifts about 250,000 liters of fuel per day from these six airports. However, the ...