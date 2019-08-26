Air India A320
Indian oil companies have been restricting fuel sales to Air India because the carrier has been missing payments for several months. Three oil companies—including Indian Oil Corp (IOC).—suspended sale of jet fuel to Air India at six domestic airports from Aug. 22, because of accumulated overdue payments. The suspension also applies to fuel for Air India subsidiary Alliance Air. Air India normally uplifts about 250,000 liters of fuel per day from these six airports. However, the ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Oil suppliers suspend sale of jet fuel to Air India" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.