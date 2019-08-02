Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has warned staff the Irish LCC will need to close bases and cut jobs because of Boeing 737 MAX delays and Brexit uncertainty following a drop in its fiscal first-quarter profit. O’Leary attributed Ryanair’s 21% year-over-year drop in fiscal 2020 Q1 net profit to lower fares, especially in the UK and Germany, as well as higher staff and fuel costs. “The MAX delivery delays mean that instead of taking 58 new aircraft for summer 2020 we will ...