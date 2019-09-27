Ryanair subsidiary LaudaMotion is losing around €1 million ($1.1 million) per week, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said, adding that the purchase of the Austrian LCC has been “very painful.” “In 2018, this company had losses of €140 million, which was funded by loans from Ryanair. But we had expected a €20 to €30 million loss,” O’Leary said during a press conference in Vienna. “Lauda will have a loss of around €50 million this ...