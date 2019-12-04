Norwegian Boeing 737-800
Norwegian Air Shuttle has agreed to sell its domestic Argentinian subsidiary, Norwegian Air Argentina (NAA), to Chilean ultra-LCC JetSMART Airlines. Norwegian has also appointed former New York-based JetBlue Airways executive Marty St. George as interim CCO as the company continues to focus on profitability after rapid growth led to financial difficulties. “We’re taking necessary steps to return to profitability,” acting CEO Geir Karlsen said. Norwegian announced Nov. 20 ...
