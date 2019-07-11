Norwegian Boeing 737-800
Norwegian Air Shuttle co-founder CEO Bjørn Kjos (pictured) is stepping down with immediate effect after 17 years with the airline, which is trying to achieve a financial turnaround. CFO and deputy CEO Geir Karl Karlsen has been named acting CEO. “I’m not sorry. I am way overdue. You should not run an airline when you are past 70,” Kjos, who is 72, said at a press briefing July 11. Kjos will not leave the airline entirely. He will continue as an advisor to new ...
