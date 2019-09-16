Scandinavian LCC Norwegian Air Shuttle has secured some financial breathing space, after its bondholders voted in favor of changes to their investment terms.

Norwegian has been seeking to delay the repayment of two unsecured bonds, NAS07 and NAS08, to ensure sufficient liquidity for the coming winter.

The company wanted to extend the maturity date of NAS07 from December 2019 to November 2021, while NAS08—due in August 2020—would be pushed back to February 2022. In return for the extension, the company was offering bondholders an interest rate premium and additional security.

Updating the market Sept. 16, Norwegian said both sets of bondholders voted in favor of the proposed amendments “with sufficient majority.”

“It will give us added financial headroom going forward,” Norwegian acting CEO Geir Karlsen said. “We believe it demonstrates faith in our strategy and support of the important measures Norwegian is undertaking to return to profitability. The company’s operational performance continues to improve, and we are on track to reach the targeted cost-reductions of NOK2 billion ($222.4 million) in 2019.”

After several years of fast growth, the carrier has cut back on capacity expansion and is exiting many long-haul routes.

In the second quarter, Norwegian grew capacity by 6%, compared to 48% a year earlier. The company made a NOK88 million profit in the period, compared to NOK300 million in the same period last year.

