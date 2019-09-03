Norwegian Boeing 787-9
Norwegian Air Shuttle is moving ahead with proposals to ensure sufficient liquidity over the coming winter and has asked bondholders for an extension by around two years to repay $380 million in outstanding debt. The airline is also negotiating better terms with aircraft lessors. The Scandinavian LCC said it is “executing on its strategic plan from growth to profitability and cash generation” and wants to “ensure successful operations and adequate liquidity ...
