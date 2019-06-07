Nigerian regional startup Ibom Air operated its first flight June 7, from Uyo to Lagos, after securing its air operator’s certificate from the Nigerian CAA.

The airline confirmed the launch from Victor Attah International Airport, Akwa Ibom, on its website.

Ibom Air plans to initially operate three Bombardier CRJ900s from its main base close to the city of Uyo to two domestic destinations within Nigeria: Abuja and Lagos.

The airline’s management said it went through a “painstakingly thorough certification process,” which it completed within seven months.

It added that the Nigerian CAA were “objective, professional, competent and thorough.”

