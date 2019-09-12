Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman has started the process of setting up another airline in the US in addition to the planned Airbus A220 operator Moxy. Neeleman is in the process of securing another air operator’s certificate (AOC) for the carrier that will operate a fleet of Embraer E1 E195s. The as-yet-unnamed airline is planned to take used E190s that are being phased out by sister airline Azul Brazilian Airlines from next year. The company could ultimately operate around 30 ...