The as-yet-unnamed airline is planned to take used E190s that are being phased out by sister airline Azul Brazilian Airlines from next year.
Airline entrepreneur David Neeleman has started the process of setting up another airline in the US in addition to the planned Airbus A220 operator Moxy. Neeleman is in the process of securing another air operator’s certificate (AOC) for the carrier that will operate a fleet of Embraer E1 E195s. The as-yet-unnamed airline is planned to take used E190s that are being phased out by sister airline Azul Brazilian Airlines from next year. The company could ultimately operate around 30 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Neeleman to establish another US airline with used E195s" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.