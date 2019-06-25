The proposed purchase of WestJet by private-equity firm Onex Capital has received Minister of Transport Marc Garneau’s blessing, clearing a major regulatory hurdle necessary for the deal to close.

“We welcome the decision by the minister of transport, and we will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities on the remaining regulatory approvals,” WestJet CEO Ed Sims said.

WestJet and Onex struck a tentative deal on May 13 that would see the Calgary-based carrier purchased for C$3.5 billion ($2.6 billion), or C$31 per share.

A shareholders’ proxy revealed that Onex’s interest date back to at least mid-2016. WestJet received a non-binding proposal in early 2018, but the two sides ended talks without a deal.

The latest deal was proposed in a March 25, 2019 letter, in which Onex proposed a price of C$35.75 per share, subject to due diligence. On April 30, Onex revised its offer to C$31 per share, cutting the price partly because of “uncertainties relating to” the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. WestJet has 13 737 MAXs. The MAX fleet was grounded worldwide in mid-March while Boeing and regulators agree on software modifications and revised training meant to address issues uncovered in two crash investigations. It is not clear when the MAX will return to service.

The MAXs were slated to provide about 10% of WestJet’s 2019 system capacity. Schedule changes and some shuffling of 737 Next Generation cabin upgrade schedules have helped WestJet cover 6% of that capacity with other aircraft.

The Onex-WestJet deal still must gain several Canadian regulatory approvals as well as WestJet shareholder approval before it is finalized. A special shareholders’ meeting is scheduled for July 23 to consider Onex’s offer.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com