Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) is seeking approval for a revised turnaround plan aimed at better aligning its business strategy and fleet to address financial and market challenges.

The airline submitted its proposed plan to Khazanah Nasional Berhad, the government’s sovereign wealth fund, MAB CEO Izham Ismail told ATW on the sidelines of the recent IATA AGM in Seoul. Khazanah became the sole owner of MAB following a government bailout in 2014.

The carrier has been following a multiyear turnaround plan since the takeover but has not met targets for a return to profitability. The government has voiced its frustration with the airline’s progress, and Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has said he is considering a range of options, including refinancing or selling the carrier.

Izham and his team began working on the revised plan late last year and held discussions with Khazanah. Izham said he expressed concerns that the airline would have difficulty restoring its financial health “in its current form, in the current market.”

MAB put together a new framework, which was approved by the airline’s board in February. It was then sent to Khazanah, and the plan is expected to be considered by the fund’s board later in June or early July.

The carrier’s fleet plan will be part of the proposal. While Izham would not reveal details, he confirmed “there is some element of fleet restructuring.” Last year MAB it needed to order widebody aircraft to begin the replacement of its Airbus A330s, but it is not clear if such a move will be part of the airline’s revised plan.

MAB has no new widebodies due to be delivered, although it does have 25 Boeing 737 MAXs on order. The airline is reevaluating the MAX orders, Izham said. He noted that the first deliveries are not scheduled until July 2020, so the carrier has time to make the right decision on the aircraft. MAX aircraft remain grounded globally following two fatal crashes in five months.

The new plan calls for remodeling some aspects of the operation to better compete with LCCs, Izham said. However, he stressed Malaysia Airlines will remain a full-service carrier. “We feel very strongly that the market needs [both] products,” he said.

LCCs hold about 60% of the passenger market in Southeast Asia, a relatively high percentage compared to elsewhere in Asia, Izham said. This trend has driven fares on many routes down to unviable levels, he said. He cited the 45-minute domestic flight from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, which costs about $30. In comparison, a 45-minute flight in Japan can cost up to $300 on routes served by full-service and low-cost carriers.

Another key part of MAB’s recovery effort is partnerships with other carriers, most notably Japan Airlines (JAL). The pair were already codeshare partners but applied to regulators in both countries to enter a metal-neutral joint business agreement (JBA). The agreement has the potential to be expanded to other routes and areas of cooperation.

The Malaysian Aviation Commission has completed its public consultation process on the MAB-JAL application, and is now considering its ruling. Izham said the partners are hoping to launch the partnership as early as the first quarter of 2020.

If approved, the JBA will initially cover routes between Malaysia and Japan, but the airlines may look to extend their code-sharing. They would also reschedule flights in this market, as the pair have flights departing Kuala Lumpur for Tokyo just over an hour apart.

One of the most important elements of the partnership will be knowledge sharing, Izham said. He noted that JAL went through a major restructuring and recovery effort, and MAB will be able to draw on its experience. Employee exchanges will help with that process. JAL president Yuji Akasaka recently indicated to ATW that investment in MAB may be discussed in the long term.

The JAL deal is “strategically important” and represents the first JBA for the Malaysian carrier, Izham said. However, he stressed that MAB wants to form more joint ventures and is in discussions with several other airlines.

MAB has made progress in areas such as passenger product, customer satisfaction and on-time performance, but financially this year will once again be “very challenging,” Izham said. The Malaysian domestic market has a capacity oversupply, and volatility of fuel costs and foreign exchange rates will have an effect. In addition, international trade disputes are hurting the cargo division, which is “under duress at the moment.”

