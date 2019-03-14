EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren is continuing to weigh the merits of a joint Alitalia investment with US carrier Delta Air Lines, but he said the UK LCC is “not desperate” for a transaction to materialize. In February, easyJet confirmed it was in talks with Delta and Italian railway company Ferrovie dello Stato over a possible joint investment in Alitalia. At the time, easyJet said the companies were discussing the formation of a consortium to explore options for the future ...