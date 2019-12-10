Lufthansa Group has concluded a purchase agreement with Swiss catering specialist gategroup, which will acquire the European business of Lufthansa catering division LSG Group for an undisclosed sum.

“In gategroup we have found a new owner for LSG’s European business, which has catering as its core activity,” Deutsche Lufthansa chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said Dec. 9. “This gives the European part of LSG far better future investment prospects and further development opportunities.”

The deal was finalized on Dec. 9, after Lufthansa secured executive board approval for the sale Nov. 26 and supervisory board approval Dec. 3. The disposal/acquisition remains subject to competition clearances.

“In addition to the LSG Group’s European catering operations, the purchase agreement extends to its lounge business, retail convenience food specialist Evertaste, the SPIRIANT equipment business and the retail outlets and operations of the Ringeltaube brand,” Lufthansa Group said.

Following the acquisition, gategroup will enter a long-term catering partnership with Lufthansa Group at Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich.

Gategroup and Lufthansa Group will also establish a joint-venture company covering operations in Frankfurt and Munich.

“Lufthansa will retain a minority shareholding in a new joint-venture company,” Lufthansa Group said. “The arrangement will ensure a smooth and seamless handover of the businesses.”

Since taking over in 2014, Spohr has made it clear LSG was not core to the business, unlike the group’s passenger airlines, Lufthansa Cargo and MRO and IT arm Lufthansa Technik.

The remainder of Frankfurt-headquartered LSG Group will be put up for sale early in 2020.

In 2018, LSG Group included 35,500 employees, produced 719 million meals and generated €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) in revenue. The LSG businesses that are being sold to gategroup employ around 7,100 staff and generated revenues of around €1.1 billion in 2018, representing around a third of the LSG Group’s total revenues.

“The transaction will not have any major impact on the EBIT or the net profit of the Lufthansa Group for 2019, or 2020,” Lufthansa said.

LSG Group is the second-largest airline catering specialist globally behind gategroup, which can solidify its position as market leader if the deal gets regulatory approval.

Zurich-headquartered gategroup provides services for 700 million passengers a year from more than 200 operating units in over 60 countries and territories. In 2018 gategroup and its 43,000 employees worldwide generated CHF4.9 billion ($4.9 billion) in revenues.

