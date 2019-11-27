Lufthansa has sold the European portion of its LSG Group catering unit to Swiss-base Gategroup, its first step toward exiting the airline catering business segment altogether. “The sale is part of Lufthansa’s new strategy to focus more on the airline business in the future,” the company said. “The sale opens opportunities for the new owner to develop the catering business.” Financial details of the transaction were not revealed. The decision is the first ...
