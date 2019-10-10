Lufthansa’s executive board member Harry Hohmeister sees “a lot of difficulties” if the company tries to take over leisure carrier Condor. “The likelihood of a no is quite high,” he told the CAPA Low-Cost Long-Haul Global Summit in Hamburg, when asked about the prospects of that acquisition. Hohmeister pointed out there are issues around Condor’s aging long-haul fleet that needs replacement and anti-trust approvals that may only come with substantial ...