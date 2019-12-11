Lufthansa plans to significantly change the group structure in a move that analysts hope will make it more attractive for investors.

The company confirmed Dec. 11 that it will legally separate the main airline brand from the holding structure.

As a first step, the airline named Patrick Staudacher as chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2020. Staudacher joins from Boston Consulting where he was senior partner with responsibility for airlines, aerospace and post-merger integration.

The process is expected to take many months, if not years, but could be highly rewarding according to Bernstein Research analyst Daniel Roeska. “Following last week’s supervisory board meeting and the appointment of Michael Niggemann, formerly chief council for the Lufthansa arm, to the group board, it would appear that the group is willing to embark on this challenging process,” Roeska wrote in a note to clients. “A holdco structure will focus union negotiations on the performance of the airline vs. being obscured by the amalgamation of the group [and the] airline, will more clearly enable capital allocation decisions, and will enable more portfolio decisions as the contour of individual businesses sharpens like the relationship between Lufthansa airline and Lufthansa Technik.

Lufthansa’s chairman Karl-Ludwig Kley said earlier this month that the company is transitioning from being an aviation concern to an airline group. It sold parts of its catering unit LSG Group to gategroup and wants to exit the catering business altogether.

The core airline used to be led by its own management board until three years ago, although it was not legally separated from the group structure. The CEOs of the airline’s main hubs in Munich and Frankfurt report directly to the group’s CEO Carsten Spohr.

Separately, Lufthansa named Jens Bischof as new CEO of its direct services brand Eurowings. Bischof, 54, has been CEO of Sun Express for the past three years, the leisure carrier joint venture with Turkish Airlines. He previously led global sales of Lufthansa as chief commercial officer.

Eurowings is in the middle of a deep turn-around following substantial losses over a number of years. Its former CEO Thorsten Dirks has been moved to another board position and is now in charge of IT and digitization only. Bischof will not have a seat on the group board unlike his predecessor.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com