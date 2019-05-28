Lufthansa Cargo Boeing 777F
Lufthansa Cargo (LHC) will reduce its flight schedule in the second and third quarters in the face of weakened market demand. Services will be cut across the entire flight program in line with trends in demand, LHC said, without providing details about which regions or routes would be affected. “Demand in the global air cargo market is currently weaker than in the two previous record years,” the company said. The revised schedule should ensure profitable load ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Lufthansa Cargo cuts schedule as demand weakens" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.