UK regional airline Loganair will close its operating base at Norwich Airport in eastern England early next year following the failure of a route to produce anticipated results.

Consultations have begun the airline's 44 pilots, cabin crew and engineers in Norwich, with the aim of minimizing layoffs by offering positions in other parts of the company’s network.

“It’s with sincere regret and a heavy heart that we have to outline proposals to close our operating base at Norwich,” Loganair MD Jonathan Hinkles said. “It’s a hugely disappointing outcome following the tremendous hard work earlier in the year to transition our Norwich crews and engineers to the Embraer jet fleet.”

Glasgow-based Loganair has expanded significantly in the past year, taking on many of the fleet of Embraer ERJ135s/145s from failed sister company flybmi.

A major reason for the Norwich closure decision was a lack of improvement in passenger numbers on the Norwich-Manchester route following the introduction of the Embraers earlier this year, making the route no longer viable, Hinkles said. The route will end Jan. 5, 2020.

“We will be working to minimise redundancies through offering deployments at alternative bases and we hope that these colleagues will stay with us, but it is recognized that some members of the team may not be able to take up such offers and thus sadly some redundancies are likely,” Hinkles said. “It is beyond disappointing that we have arrived at this decision, but the financial implications left us with little choice.”

Attempts had been made at renegotiations with suppliers, including Norwich Airport, to cut costs, but the financial gap was too large to overcome, he said.

He added that there were no current plans to evaluate the future of other Loganair bases.

The airline will continue to operate from Norwich to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Jersey, using aircraft and crews from its Scottish bases.

A Norwich-Newquay route in southwest England that had been planned for 2020 will not go ahead.

Alan Dron, alandron@adepteditorial.com