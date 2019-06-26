Vienna-based LCC LaudaMotion will see continued losses in its second year of operations, but expects profitability in FY2021 as the scaling effects of fleet and network growth reduce costs.

The airline, a subsidiary of Irish LCC Ryanair, estimates FY2020 losses of €50 million to €70 million ($57 million to $79.7 million). That follows €140 million in startup losses in FY2019, which Ryanair attributed to the late release of summer schedules, low promotional fares and expensive short-term aircraft leases after LaudaMotion began operations in March 2018.

But as the airline grows, profitability is on the horizon, CEO Andreas Gruber told ATW in Vienna.

“We are currently operating with a 94% load factor and we sold 7.3 million tickets. During the 2020 financial year, we expect 6.5 million passengers on more than 122 routes. This is a strong number, which we already reached in our second year of operations,” he said.

This summer, LaudaMotion will operate 23 180-seat all-economy Airbus A320-family aircraft and is on track to have at least 35 A320s by summer 2020. The airline is also in negotiations with Airbus regarding an order of up to 100 A321neos, Gruber said.

LaudaMotion’s Vienna base will grow from eight to 12 A320s by the end of the year.

“We are the largest LCC in Vienna. This summer we will operate 32 routes from Vienna, expecting 800,000 passengers,” Gruber said.

For the coming winter season, LaudaMotion will launch a new route from Vienna to Billund, Denmark, as will increase frequencies to Porto and Lisbon in Portugal; Copenhagen, Denmark; Oslo Torp, Norway; and Stockholm Skavsta, Sweden.

LaudaMotion has its own maintenance unit in Vienna with around 100 employees, who work on the carrier’s aircraft as well Ryanair Boeing 737-800s.

A fifth base outside the airline’s German-speaking home market—in either the Baltics/Eastern Europe or Scandinavia—will be announced in two weeks, Gruber said. “The new base will be operational from summer 2020 with up to three aircraft,” he said.

Gruber also expects to welcome the carrier’s 1,000th employee soon.

To prepare for another summer of air traffic management-related disruptions in Europe, LaudaMotion will have two standby aircraft available and has improved its stock of spare parts, he said.

Ryanair has also implemented its own ground-handling operations, called Azul, at airports throughout Spain to reduce the impact of outside factors.

“The Ryanair group is the largest airline in Palma de Mallorca,” where LaudaMotion will double its fleet from two to four A320s, Gruber said.

In January, Ryanair gained complete ownership of LaudaMotion with the acquisition of the 25% stake held by its founder, former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda, who died in May.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at