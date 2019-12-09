LATAM Airlines Group and International Airlines Group (IAG) have decided to abandon plans for an immunized joint venture between LATAM and IAG subsidiaries British Airways and Iberia, LATAM announced in a security filing Dec. 6. The move comes as LATAM seeks distance from its former oneworld partners following its decision to leave the alliance in October as part of an agreement that would see Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines acquire a 20% stake in the Chilean airline group if given the green ...