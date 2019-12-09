LATAM Airbus A350-900
LATAM Airlines Group and International Airlines Group (IAG) have decided to abandon plans for an immunized joint venture between LATAM and IAG subsidiaries British Airways and Iberia, LATAM announced in a security filing Dec. 6. The move comes as LATAM seeks distance from its former oneworld partners following its decision to leave the alliance in October as part of an agreement that would see Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines acquire a 20% stake in the Chilean airline group if given the green ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"LATAM, IAG cancel joint venture plans" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.