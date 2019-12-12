South Korean regional startup Hi Air will launch domestic turboprop operations this month, manufacturer ATR said.

The carrier has obtained its air operator’s certificate and will start with a route between Seoul Gimpo Airport and Ulsan.

Hi Air has two ATR 72-500s that were delivered earlier this year. The aircraft had previously been operated by Air Tahiti.

Although ATRs have been previously operated in South Korea, Hi Air will be the only current ATR operator in that country.

Hi Air is based in Ulsan, a city in Korea’s southeast. The startup intends to initially focus on domestic routes before launching short-haul international flights.

