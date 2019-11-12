A consortium including Korea’s Hyundai Development Co. has been named as the preferred bidder to take control of Asiana Airlines.

In a statement to the Korean stock market, Hyundai said the consortium will enter negotiations for a deal to purchase the 31.05% stake in Asiana currently held by Kumho Industrial.

The parties did not disclose the purchase price in the filings, but local media report the consortium’s bid is worth about $2.2 billion. Kumho is currently the largest stakeholder in the airline.

Hyundai Development Co. is a major Korean construction and infrastructure company that is diversifying into areas including resorts, hotels, shopping malls and duty-free sales. Some of these businesses have synergy opportunities with Asiana. The bid consortium also includes Mirae Asset Daewoo Co.

Kumho said it received final bid proposals from shortlisted companies on Nov. 7 and reviewed the submissions. Also bidding was a group led by AK Holdings, the parent of Korean LCC Jeju Air.

Kumho decided to sell its stake in Asiana in April in an effort to improve liquidity and appease creditors. Kumho had previously been working with creditors in an attempt to restructure the airline.

