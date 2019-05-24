Korean Air’s 50th anniversary this year is a milestone marked by highlights, including hosting IATA’s annual general meeting, and sadness, as the company mourns the passing of its leader. The anniversary also comes during a transitional period for the airline as it upgrades its fleet and shapes a course for the coming decades. Longtime chairman and CEO Cho Yang-ho died April 7, resulting in the airline’s first change at the top in more than 20 years. On the fleet ...