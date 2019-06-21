Delta Air Lines’ move to purchase a stake in Korean Air's parent company is expected to strengthen the control of the Cho family over the company. Delta announced June 20 it had acquired a 4.3% share in Korean Air parent Hanjin KAL and intends to increase its stake to 10%. Korean Air believes “Delta acquired Hanjin KAL stakes to support our leadership,” the airline told ATW. The Cho family and its interests hold about 29% of Hanjin KAL, more than any other ...