United Airlines will continue its aggressive growth for as long as it helps meet fundamental goals the airline sets, such as margin and earnings-per-share targets, president Scott Kirby said. “It was unusual for us in 2018 to give a three-year capacity plan,” Kirby said of United’s projected 4%-6% annual growth, highest among legacy US major carriers, through 2020. “We had enough opportunity that we were confident we had three years’ worth of that ...