Of all the fights the three major US legacy carriers have picked with new competition in the transatlantic market, their next battle may be the toughest. The new foe cannot be accused of being government subsidized, breaching Open Skies terms, operating as a “flag of convenience” carrier or dumping capacity, as has been alleged against others that have dared to enter the market. JetBlue Airways is a publicly traded, all-American profitable company based right in the backyard of ...