Potential bidders have emerged for a strategic stake in India’s Jet Airways, prompting the airline’s creditors to extend a deadline for expressions of interest (EOI).

A consortium of creditors led by the State Bank of India (SBI) issued an EOI invitation for potential investors on April 8 and set a deadline of April 10 for responses. However, on April 10 SBI said the deadline for responses would be extended to 6 p.m. on April 12, India Standard Time.

SBI released a statement on behalf of the creditors confirming they had received some EOIs, and additional parties “have expressed desire to participate if additional time is provided.” Because of this, “in order to allow better participation in the process the [creditors] have agreed to extension of the timeline” for the EOIs.

The statement did not reveal the identity of the bidders, but some local media reports say they include large investment groups and overseas airlines. After the EOI process, binding bids must be submitted by April 30.

The consortium said the successful bidder could purchase a stake between 31.2% and 75% in Jet Airways. The creditors have set certain criteria that bidders must meet, depending whether they are classified as strategic investors, financial investors or airlines. Indian state entities can also bid, and they do not have to meet the EOI deadline.

Jet Airways has seen its financial situation worsen this year. It has missed loan payments, delayed employee wages and missed aircraft lease payments. The carrier has been forced to ground the majority of its fleet since February because of the lease defaults.

Several aircraft lessors have begun the process to reclaim their aircraft from Jet. To do this, they must first apply to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to deregister the aircraft. As of April 11, eight of Jet’s aircraft had been deregistered by the DGCA, with another 24 applications pending.

Jet Airways has had to shrink its network to match its dwindling fleet. In one of the latest cuts, Singapore’s Changi Airport on April 11 sent out an advisory that Jet has suspended service to and from Singapore until further notice.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com