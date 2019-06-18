Jet Airways Boeing 737-800
After failing to find new investors, the main creditors of India’s Jet Airways said they will begin insolvency proceedings, likely extinguishing any hopes of rescuing the airline. Following a June 17 meeting, a consortium of the airline’s lenders led by the State Bank of India (SBI) said they had decided to “seek resolution” through India’s insolvency and bankruptcy code (IBC). The consortium highlighted its previous efforts to find new investors for Jet, but ...
