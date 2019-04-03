Indian airline Jet Airways is still grounding aircraft because of lease payment defaults, even though the first parts of a bailout plan have been put in place. The airline confirmed in a stock exchange filing that another 15 aircraft have been grounded as of April 2. This represents the 13th—and largest—notice of aircraft groundings that Jet has issued since early February. Adding up these filings gives a total of 65 grounded aircraft. The airline’s fleet as of the end of ...