India’s Jet Airways continues to cancel all international flights for the near-term at least, as more aircraft are grounded for missing lease payments.

The airline has been canceling many international flights and stopped nearly all of them April 12. As of 4 p.m. India Standard Time, Jet had not yet canceled its overnight flights from Mumbai to European destinations and said they would operate as scheduled. However, the airline changed their status to “canceled” late in the afternoon of April 12. International cancellations are expected to continue, and many domestic flights have also been suspended.

Jet Airways has been progressively grounding leased aircraft since February on lease payment defaults. The airline grounded another 10 aircraft April 11, bringing the total to 75. It is unclear exactly how many aircraft are still operating, although local media reports the total is now less than 20.

Lessors have been applying to deregister Jet Airways aircraft, the first step in reclaiming them. As of April 12, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) listed 12 of Jet’s 737s as being deregistered, with another 17 applications pending.

The main focus now is on whether serious bidders will emerge who are willing to invest in Jet Airways. A consortium of Jet Airways’ creditors set an extended deadline of 6 p.m. IST on April 12 to submit expressions of interest (EOI) in purchasing a stake in the airline.

The consortium leader, State Bank of India (SBI), confirmed EOI submissions were received. These are believed to include investment groups and airlines.

After submitting EOIs, binding bids are due by April 30. The creditor consortium has said bidders could potentially buy between 31.2% and 75% of Jet Airways.

Meanwhile, India’s government is keeping close watch on Jet Airways. Aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said he directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation to “review issues related to Jet Airways,” and to “take necessary steps to minimize passenger inconvenience and ensure their safety.”

