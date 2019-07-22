A timetable has been set for applicants to bid for the remaining assets of India’s Jet Airways as the bankruptcy process begins.

Jet Airways has been grounded since April 17 after cash ran out and efforts to find new investors failed. Creditors invoked the bankruptcy process last month when an insolvency petition was filed with India’s National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

The NCLT has initiated insolvency resolution proceedings under the country’s bankruptcy code, at which point a “resolution professional” was appointed to oversee the carrier’s disposal.

On July 20, expression of interest (EOI) invitations were sent to applicants to bid on the carrier’s assets. Applicants could still seek to revive the airline in some form, although its significant debt burden and creditor claims would be a significant hurdle.

EOIs must be received by Aug. 3, according to the schedule. A provisional list of applicants will be published Aug. 6, and any objections to this list must be received by Aug. 11. A final list of prospective applicants will be issued Aug. 14.

An invitation to submit resolution plans will be sent to applicants, and these plans must be submitted by Sept. 5. The selected plan will be directed to authorities for approval around Sept. 20, according to the schedule.

Jet Airways currently has just 12 aircraft on its books, compared to a fleet of 112 as of March 31. All aircraft on operational lease were reclaimed by lessors or leased to other Indian airlines.

The remaining 12 aircraft comprise three Boeing 737s owned by Jet, and three Airbus A330s and six 777s on financial lease, according to information published in conjunction with the EOI invitation. One 777 has been seized in Amsterdam.

Jet’s airport slots have been temporarily allocated to other airlines. If revived, Jet would have to provide a winter flight schedule by Sept. 30 for authorities to consider slot reallocation. Discussions with regulators indicate that reclaiming slots would be “considered favorably depending upon the level of operations upon recommencement,” according to the information published alongside the EOI invitation.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com