Japan Airlines (JAL) is looking to expand its relationships in Asia by forming joint ventures (JVs) with more airlines in the region, according to a senior JAL executive. JAL is negotiating JVs with both Garuda Indonesia and China Eastern Airlines, JAL representative director & EVP Tadashi Fujita said. The airline has also previously said it is pursuing a JV with Malaysia Airlines. The China Eastern deal will be important because JAL has limited gateways in China and needs a ...