Japan Airlines (JAL) is looking to expand its relationships in Asia by forming joint ventures (JVs) with more airlines in the region, according to a senior JAL executive. JAL is negotiating JVs with both Garuda Indonesia and China Eastern Airlines, JAL representative director & EVP Tadashi Fujita said. The airline has also previously said it is pursuing a JV with Malaysia Airlines. The China Eastern deal will be important because JAL has limited gateways in China and needs a ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"JAL seeks to add more joint ventures in Asia " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.