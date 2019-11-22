Japan Airlines (JAL) has increased its stake in joint venture LCC Jetstar Japan, making it the dominant partner in the carrier.

The JAL Group recently bought the share of Jetstar Japan that was owned by Mitsubishi Corp. With the addition of Mitsubishi’s 16.7% stake, the JAL Group will own 50% of the LCC.

Qantas still holds 33.3%, with Tokyo Century owning 16.7%. Before the latest deal, JAL and Qantas had equal shares in the joint venture. JAL is not revealing its investment amount.

Although the JAL Group now has the largest stake, Jetstar Japan will still not become a subsidiary. A share of greater than 50% would be required to make it a subsidiary. This means Jetstar Japan “will still operate under its own management structure,” a JAL spokesman said. JAL does not intend to raise its stake further at this point.

Mitsubishi’s representative on the Jetstar Japan will step down, and JAL will nominate another board representative. There will be no changes to the management of the company, JAL said.

The transaction “made sense for the company” because it aligns with JAL’s medium-term management plan, said the spokesman. One of the airline’s goals is to “strengthen the LCC market in Japan and offer competitive fares that match the needs of price-sensitive customers, while increasing demand from our overseas customer base.”

JAL is making other moves to increase its foothold in the LCC market. The JAL Group is launching a long-haul LCC called Zipair Tokyo, which is scheduled to begin flights in May using two Boeing 787-8s.

Jetstar Japan operates an entirely leased-in fleet of 25 Airbus 320-200s, according to Aviation Week Fleet Data Services. The LCC has three A321-200neos on order, with Qantas slated as the owner/lessor.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com