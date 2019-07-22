Italian infrastructure group Atlantia is set to join the consortium of investors led by railway company Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) to rescue Alitalia, paving the way to relaunch the Italian flag carrier, more than two years after filing for bankruptcy.

After assessing the expressions of interest received, the FS board said it has identified Rome airport operator Atlantia as a partner to join investors US carrier Delta Air Lines and the Italian government, which wants to make the airline the cornerstone of a multimodal transport strategy to boost Italian tourism.

“FS will start working with the designated partners as soon as possible to share an industrial plan and the other elements of the potential offer,” it added.

Atlantia—which is controlled by the Benetton family and holds the concession to operate the Morandi bridge in Genova that collapsed last year, killing 43 people—confirmed interest in taking part in the Alitalia relaunch just a few days ahead of the July 15 deadline.

Italy has been trying to map out a strategy for the future of Alitalia since its May 2017 bankruptcy after falling victim to competition from fast-growing LCCs and high-speed trains in the Italian market.

The process has been a long one fraught with complications and delays, partly because of broader political upheaval in Italy. The deadline had already been extended several times with the latest extension to July 15, which was granted to allow the consortium to consolidate, according to the economic development ministry.

Infrastructure group Toto Holding and Claudio Lotito, the chairman of Rome’s S.S. Lazio football club, also presented offers but FS chose Atlantia, the economic development minister and deputy prime minister confirmed, adding that the choice would not cancel out the Morandi bridge tragedy.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk